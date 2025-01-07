Official World Golf Ranking Governing Board announces Trevor Immelman to be appointed chairman of OWGR in April
LONDON – The Governing Board of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) has appointed Trevor Immelman to become its new chairman, beginning April 10. Immelman, who won the 2008 Masters Tournament at Augusta National, will succeed Peter Dawson CBE, who has held the role since 2016.
After turning professional in 1999, Immelman enjoyed a successful international playing career, reaching a career-high of 12th on the OWGR in 2006. The South African won five times on the Sunshine Tour, including the South African Open in consecutive years in 2003 and 2004. Following victories on both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, he went on to win the green jacket in 2008 when he finished three shots clear of Tiger Woods at Augusta National.
The 45-year-old captained the International Team at the Presidents Cup in 2022. After joining the CBS commentary team in 2019, he was named as their lead golf analyst in 2023 and will continue in that role.
“The Official World Golf Ranking has always been a huge part of my life and professional career," Immelman said. "Growing up in South Africa and falling in love with the game as a youngster, the ranking system was how I tracked and followed my favorite players and understood who the best players in the world were.
“Then, as I turned professional, my focus on the rankings intensified, as I knew being in the top 50 allowed me to play in the biggest tournaments around the world. I am extremely honored to follow in the footsteps of Sir Michael Bonallack and Peter Dawson as chairman, and I look forward to working closely with board members to ensure OWGR remains committed to its mission.”
Immelman will become the third OWGR chair since 2004, the year when the proprietary interest and management of the ranking system established by IMG in 1986 was transferred to a new incorporated company, OWGR.
Sir Michael Bonallack OBE held the position for 12 years from 2004 before being succeeded by Dawson, who is retiring after eight years in the role.
During Dawson’s time as chairman, OWGR’s coverage extended from 16 to 24 tours, and in August 2022 an updated system was introduced based on modern statistical techniques, which allowed players and eligible tournaments to be more accurately evaluated relative to each other.
Dawson previously served as chief executive of The R&A from 1999 until his retirement in 2015. He was appointed a CBE in the New Year Honors List in 2021 for services to golf.
“It has been a privilege to serve as chairman of OWGR and to work with the board to serve men’s professional golf," Dawson said. "OWGR provides an important framework and is continuing to evolve and improve while remaining true to its mission. I wish Trevor the very best and I’m sure he will carry out the role with distinction.”
The Governing Board of the OWGR on Tuesday also announced the following:
- Starting from Week 1, 2025, tournament fields that have Low Field Ratings will use a new points distribution curve that awards a greater percentage of available points to top finishers in those tournaments. Although there is no change to the total amount of points awarded for these tournaments, a steeper points distribution curve gives 50% more points to the winner of low field rating tournaments, with a 26% overall increase in points to the top five. This will enable additional upward movement in the ranking for the best-performing players in these low field rating tournaments. For more information on this change, please see the FAQs by clicking here.
- The inclusion of the TPGA (Chinese Taipei) into the OWGR system effective Week 1 of 2025. The TPGA (Chinese Taipei) has worked continuously with the OWGR over the last 20 months, providing requested documentation and making necessary adjustments to further adhere to long-standing OWGR eligibility and format criteria.