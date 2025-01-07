Official World Golf Ranking Governing Board announces Trevor Immelman to be appointed chairman of OWGR in April

Starting from Week 1, 2025, tournament fields that have Low Field Ratings will use a new points distribution curve that awards a greater percentage of available points to top finishers in those tournaments. Although there is no change to the total amount of points awarded for these tournaments, a steeper points distribution curve gives 50% more points to the winner of low field rating tournaments, with a 26% overall increase in points to the top five. This will enable additional upward movement in the ranking for the best-performing players in these low field rating tournaments. For more information on this change, please see the FAQs by clicking

.