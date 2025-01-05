Hideki Matsuyama holes out for eagle to extend lead at The Sentry

Hideki Matsuyama already tied a PGA TOUR record by playing the first 54 holes of The Sentry in 27-under par.



Matsuyama has a new putter in the bag this week, but he didn’t need it on the third hole Sunday. Matsuyama holed out from 107 yards for an eagle on the par-4 third hole.



The hole-out briefly extended Matsuyama’s lead over Collin Morikawa to three shots. Morikawa has been matching Matsuyama almost shot for shot, though, and Morikawa birdied the same hole to stay within two of the lead.



Matsuyama and Morikawa both shot 11-under 62s on Saturday, and Matsuyama started the final day with just a one-stroke lead over Morikawa.



Matsuyama’s eagle on No. 3 was just the fourth on Kapalua’s third hole since The Sentry moved to The Plantation Course in 1999.