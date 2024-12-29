Learn the true story of how President Jimmy Carter's career influenced PGA TOUR leadership

When Smith began in his new position, his new employer, as he tells it, was facing two major issues that were impacting the way the TOUR did business. In borrowing money to add to its Tournament Players Club portfolio, the TOUR took out a loan to cover construction costs of TPC Avenel (now TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm) in the Washington, D.C., area. At the same time, Reagan’s Tax Reform Act, among other things, proposed to cut out corporations’ abilities to purchase golf club memberships and use that as a tax deduction. Reagan’s plan would also eliminate deductions companies could enjoy from sponsoring professional sports. Golf tournaments certainly fell into that description. When Beman asked how Smith proposed the TOUR navigate this new problem, he had a familiar answer.