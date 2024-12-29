Memories of President Jimmy Carter: Former TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem shares impact of presidential legacy

One spring, I decided to take some friends to Alaska for a combined skiing and fishing trip. The trip coincided with my birthday. Included in the group were a couple of TOUR players, Davis Love III and Justin Leonard. After concluding the skiing part of the trip, we caught a plane to do some fishing. This was not exactly the most luxurious of trips. We were on a prop plane that moved very slowly and made a whole lot of noise. And we were jammed in there. There may have been enough seats for all of us to sit, but I really can’t recall. As we’re cruising along, with our single pilot in the cockpit, he says to us in a loud voice — he had to [shout] for us to hear him over the nose from the propellers — “Would you take a moment and look out of your windows from both sides of the plane?”