Opening Drive: Hideki Matsuyama shines brightest for Asian golf in ‘24

“I'm really not the pioneer. There's been so many others that have come before me and have laid the foundation for me to achieve this goal. So it's not just me, but it's all of those that have gone before me that have tried and struggled and put the work in and were great examples to me,” said Matsuyama, referring to the likes of Isao Aoki, Shigeki Maruyama, Ryuji Imada and Satoshi Kodaira who have all won on the PGA TOUR previously.