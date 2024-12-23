Opening Drive: Will these five notable trends continue on PGA TOUR in 2025?

Junior and college golfers have never been stronger or more sophisticated as young players who would normally need several years to acclimate to the pro game are finding success immediately. Miles Russell, 15, played in a pair of PGA TOUR events and became the youngest to make a cut and finish inside the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour. Sixteen-year-old Kris Kim made the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Blades Brown announced in December he is turning professional out of high school. The youth wave has been on TOUR for a decade, a long enough sample to know it’s sticking around and should likely shed the “wave” distinction altogether.