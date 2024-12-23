Opening Drive: Eight PGA TOUR players who leveled up in 2024

It’s hard to level up when you’re already a top-10 player in the world, but winning two majors in the way Xander Schauffele won them more than merits inclusion on this list. He removed himself from the flattering but undesirable category of “one of the best never to win a major” and put himself on the shortlist of the best players of his generation. Others have won multiple majors in one season, but going from zero to two career majors as quickly as Schauffele did it is rare, indeed. In a world without Scheffler, Schauffele would have been the runaway Player of the Year and undisputed best player in the world.