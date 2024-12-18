All-new PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf game to launch as PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive gets underway in 2025

Fans will also be able to follow their roster more easily, with improved integration between the new Fantasy game and the TOUR’s website and app offerings. Scoring will be live and based on a player’s performance on-course, with results each week finalized after the final putt drops. Fans will be able to follow their leaderboard and projected final score in real-time, no longer needing to wait until Monday morning for tournament results to finalize. The new fantasy game follows on the heels of the rebuilt PGA TOUR app and website from 2023, which provided fans with faster data and statistics, quicker load times and uninterrupted engagement.