All-new PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf game to launch as PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive gets underway in 2025
3 Min Read
Presented by PGA TOUR Superstore, the free-to-play game features team captains, player bench priority, prizes for top users throughout the FedExCup season
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.– The PGA TOUR announced a new version of its popular PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf game, which will go live Jan. 2 as the Opening Drive kicks off the FedExCup season at The Sentry. Refreshed with an updated design and enhanced features, "PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore" offers an exciting new opportunity for fans to discover or deepen their engagement with the PGA TOUR.
"PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore" is a free-to-play fantasy game that allows fans to showcase their golf knowledge by picking a team of six PGA TOUR stars each week to compete against their friends and fellow fans. Prizes, courtesy of PGA TOUR Superstore, will be awarded throughout the FedExCup Season, culminating with an overall champion named after the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, where the FedExCup champion will be crowned.
“'PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf' stays true to what fans have loved about the previous version, but with fresh components that will no doubt bring an elevated experience for both new users and longtime fans,” said Scott Warfield, PGA TOUR vice president, gaming. “We’re excited to have PGA TOUR Superstore as our partner in this new Fantasy endeavor, and we look forward to fans being able to align more closely with the reimagined TOUR schedule, beginning with the Opening Drive in Hawaii.”
The 2025 fantasy golf schedule will be broken down into three segments across the 2025 FedExCup season, beginning with The Sentry, with midseason segments starting at THE PLAYERS Championship and then the RBC Canadian Open. Prizes will be awarded after each segment and at the conclusion of the season. The overall winner will receive a $4,500 gift card to PGA TOUR Superstore, along with a PGA TOUR Superstore STUDIO Full Bag Fitting, with the overall runner-up and second runner-up receiving $2,500 and $1000 gift cards, respectively. Each segment winner will also receive a $500 gift card to the PGA TOUR Superstore, with segment runners-up receiving $300.
The competition adds new twists to a traditional roster fantasy game. Fans designate a team captain, who will earn double points throughout the week, providing them the opportunity to differentiate lineups even further from other participants. Additionally, fans can rely on a new automatic swap feature, which changes out selections in their lineup automatically, should a rostered player miss the cut, with replacements stepping into the lineup based on how users rank and assign priority to bench players.
Fans will also be able to follow their roster more easily, with improved integration between the new Fantasy game and the TOUR’s website and app offerings. Scoring will be live and based on a player’s performance on-course, with results each week finalized after the final putt drops. Fans will be able to follow their leaderboard and projected final score in real-time, no longer needing to wait until Monday morning for tournament results to finalize. The new fantasy game follows on the heels of the rebuilt PGA TOUR app and website from 2023, which provided fans with faster data and statistics, quicker load times and uninterrupted engagement.
“With Fantasy Golf, the TOUR offers golf enthusiasts an additional way to connect to the game they love that extends beyond the course and into the excitement of another form of engagement and competition,” said Jill Thomas, chief marketing officer, PGA TOUR Superstore. “We understand that golf is more than just a game for millions of TOUR fans and PGA TOUR Superstore customers – it’s a passion, a challenge, and above all, fun.”