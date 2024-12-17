PGA TOUR winner Phil Hancock dies at age 71

Hancock quickly settled into Gainesville and became an immediate contributor as a freshman, eventually graduating with a degree in journalism. One of the highlights of his Gator career came during his freshman year, when Florida won both the 1973 Southeastern Conference Championship and then followed by upsetting No. 1-ranked Texas on its way to the 1973 NCAA Championship. Hancock began the final round four shots behind leader Ben Crenshaw and was still in contention for medalist honors well into the back nine until he hit two shots out of bounds, ending his chances.