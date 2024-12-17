PGA TOUR winner Phil Hancock dies at age 71
4 Min Read
Phil Hancock won the PGA TOUR's 1980 Hall of Fame Classic. (PGA TOUR Archive)
Written by Laury Livsey @PGATOUR
How tough was Phil Hancock’s approach shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the 1980 Hall of Fame Classic? Playing partner Howard Twitty equated Hancock’s 4-iron at Pinehurst No. 2 as “trying to land a 747 on an aircraft carrier.”
Hancock pulled off the shot, impressing both the gallery and Twitty, leaving his ball 6 feet from the cup on the mounded, difficult green. His approach that led to a birdie was pivotal, as were three more birdies he made in succession, at Nos. 8, 9 and 10. That run of good play allowed Hancock to secure a one-shot victory over Scott Simpson. It was Hancock’s lone PGA TOUR victory.
What might have been even more impressive than him conquering the No. 2 Course was who Hancock beat that week. Entered in the North Carolina tournament were defending champion Tom Watson and 10 other future World Golf Hall of Fame members. Yet in the end, it was Hancock walking away with the hardware.
It turned out to be the professional career highlight for Hancock, who died Dec. 12, 11 months after doctors diagnosed him with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 71.
Following his Hall of Fame Classic victory, Hancock looked at the list of the tournament’s past champions, which included Jack Nicklaus, Hale Irwin, Johnny Miller, Raymond Floyd and Watson, and said, “I guess I’m the only poor man ever to win this event. I have broken a tradition.”
Hancock was hardly poor, but his victory, worth $45,000, ended up being his career-best payday.
PGA TOUR winner Phil Hancock died on Dec. 12, 2024, at the age of 71. (PGA TOUR Archive)
Born Oct. 30, 1953, in Greenville, Alabama, Hancock was an exceptional amateur golfer, winning the Alabama State Junior Amateur and the Alabama State Amateur. He planned on walking on to the University of Alabama team, where his brother Charles played. But University of Florida golf coach Buster Bishop became aware of Hancock, watched him play and offered him a scholarship.
Hancock quickly settled into Gainesville and became an immediate contributor as a freshman, eventually graduating with a degree in journalism. One of the highlights of his Gator career came during his freshman year, when Florida won both the 1973 Southeastern Conference Championship and then followed by upsetting No. 1-ranked Texas on its way to the 1973 NCAA Championship. Hancock began the final round four shots behind leader Ben Crenshaw and was still in contention for medalist honors well into the back nine until he hit two shots out of bounds, ending his chances.
Among his Gator teammates were future PGA TOUR players Andy Bean, Gary Koch and Woody Blackburn. Hancock picked up All-SEC honors during all four of his college seasons, including as a first-team selection as both a junior (1975) and senior. He was the Southeastern Conference Championship medalist in both 1975 and 1976, and he won the 1976 Haskins Award, presented annually to college golf’s most outstanding player.
Following graduation, Hancock turned pro and enjoyed his first success at Pinehurst, winning the 1977 PGA TOUR Spring Qualifying Tournament in June, earning his PGA TOUR playing privileges for the first time. That week, Hancock won the six-round tournament by a stroke over Wayne Levi and Lance Suzuki.
It didn’t take long for Hancock to contend in a TOUR event. At the Southern Open, three months after Q-School, Hancock tied for second, falling short of champion Jerry Pate.
A year later, Hancock had another close call at the Southern Open, again losing to Pate. The difference was in 1977, Hancock finished a distant seven shots behind Pate’s winning score. In 1978, Hancock fell by a stroke, finishing his final round 30 minutes ahead of Pate and taking the clubhouse lead. Hancock could then only watch as Pate made a late birdie to secure his second consecutive title.
Hancock’s game fell off in 1981. He made only 10 cuts in 30 starts while battling a variety of injuries. He fell from 43rd on the money list in 1980 to 138th a year later. His only other top-100 money-list finish came in 1983, when he placed 93rd. His last full PGA TOUR season came in 1985, and his last TOUR appearance was at the 1990 PGA Championship.
Hancock is survived by his wife, Jean, and his two children: Daughter, Anne Fava (Scott) of Annapolis, Maryland; and son Charles (Stephanie) of Atlanta. He has four grandchildren. Two brothers also survive him: Charles “Bunky” (Sharon) of Spanish Fort, Alabama; and David (Leshia) of Greenville, Alabama.
The family is holding a memorial service on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m., at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Greenville. The burial will also be in Greenville.