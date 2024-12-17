PGA TOUR unveils 2025 FedExCup Fall schedule

As previously announced, there are a number of eligibility changes for 2026 that will make the FedExCup Fall even more consequential in the coming year, most notably that the top 100 in the FedExCup standings through the 2025 FedExCup Fall will secure exempt status for the following PGA TOUR Season (a decrease from 125 in prior years), with Nos. 101-125 having conditional status. This change to the Priority Ranking, as recommended by the TOUR’s Player Advisory Council and approved by the Policy Board on Nov. 18, ensures the 35 players who receive their cards via the Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour and PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry have a greater certainty of schedule and equitable playing opportunities.