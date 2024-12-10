Chinese Taipei's Kevin Yu gives back to kids with maiden junior golf camp

“For me, I think it’s easier to go to college in the U.S., experience living by yourself, doing things by yourself, and figuring out efficient ways to achieve your goals," Yu said. "If PGA TOUR is the goal, that’s the best way to get there ... It’s not the only way to do it but it was a great experience. I was the first class from out of PGA TOUR University which offers a PGA TOUR card if you finish No. 1, and that’s really good. The Korn Ferry Tour helped me get comfortable and gets you ready for the big stage. You get to experience nerves, and learn from those situations.”