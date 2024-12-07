Aldrich Potgieter takes three-shot lead into final round of Nedbank Golf Challenge
Aldrich Potgieter takes the lead during the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 at Gary Player CC in Sun City, South Africa. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Written by Associated Press
SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Aldrich Potgieter will enter the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge with a three-shot lead as the 20-year-old South African chases a home victory.
Potgieter's blemish-free 66 on Saturday included four birdies before an eagle on the par-5 14th. He started the third round four shots back at Gary Player Country Club.
Aldrich Potgieter talks about the type of golfer he is
“A win here would mean everything to me. It would be a dream come true,” said Potgieter, who was at 7-under overall.
Italy’s Francesco Laporta and England's Matthew Jordan were Potgieter’s closest challengers.
Defending champion Max Homa will start Sunday's final round four shots off the lead. The American was in a three-way tie for fourth place with England's Jordan Smith and France's Romain Langasque.
Potgieter won The Amateur Championship in 2022 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes and earned his PGA TOUR card for 2025 through the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.