DP World Tour announces 2025 global tournament schedule
4 Min Read
Written by DP World Tour
The return of the Austrian and Turkish Opens as well as a host of new tournament venues headline the 2025 DP World Tour global schedule that was announced Tuesday.
Featuring a minimum of 42 Race to Dubai tournaments in a minimum of 26 different countries, the schedule will see DP World Tour members compete for a record total prize fund of $153 million outside the major championships.
For the second consecutive season, the schedule will comprise three distinct phases, beginning with five "Global Swings" followed by the "Back 9," with the season then culminating with the "DP World Tour Play-Offs" in November 2025.
The Turkish Open, which will be played at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort from May 8-11, marks the DP World Tour’s return to Turkey for the first time in six years, following seven previous editions of the tournament played consecutively from 2013 to 2019. The Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand, at Gut Altentann Golf Club from May 29–June 1, also sees the Tour return to Austria for the first time since 2021. It will be the 23rd edition overall of Austria’s national Open, which first featured on the schedule when Bernhard Langer won the title in 1990.
Both tournaments will feature in the "European Swing" – one of five Global Swings that form Phase One of the DP World Tour’s global schedule again in 2025.
Meanwhile, as previously announced, the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa also returns to the schedule and will be the middle event of the "Opening Swing" at the end of the current 2024 calendar year. The Opening Swing begins with the season-launching BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane from Nov. 21-24.
Each Global Swing has its own identity and its own champion, with exemptions into Rolex Series events and the second phase of the season – the Back 9 – also available. The Back 9 events across the autumn then give players the opportunity to secure their places in the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs comprising back-to-back Rolex Series events in the Middle East: the Abu Dhabi Championship (Nov. 6-9) and the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (Nov. 13-16).
Three Rolex Series events take place earlier in the season: the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Jan. 16-19), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 10-13), which is co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR, and the BMW PGA Championship (Sept. 11-14). Also on the calendar in 2025 are two team match play contests – the Team Cup, which takes place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from Jan. 10-12 – and the 2025 Ryder Cup, when Luke Donald’s European team will attempt to retain the trophy against Keegan Bradley’s United States team at Bethpage Black in New York from Sept. 26-28.
Some new venues also feature on the 2025 schedule. In the Back 9, the FedEx Open de France, continental Europe’s oldest national Open, moves to Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche for its 107th edition due to work taking place at Le Golf National. It is the first time the tournament has been played there since 1982 when Seve Ballesteros was triumphant.
Also in the Back 9, the Amgen Irish Open returns to The K Club, the venue that hosted the tournament in 2023 and will do so again in 2027.
Meanwhile, in the Global Swings, the Italian Open moves to Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany, the ISCO Championship will be played at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Danish Golf Championship switches to Furesø Golf Klub in Birkerød, near Copenhagen, for the first tim.
“Our 2025 schedule once again demonstrates and celebrates the truly global nature of the DP World Tour," said Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour’s chief executive. “The introduction of the Global Swings in the current season has given us a strong, clear narrative that showcases the diversity of our membership and the places and cultures we visit. This will be further enhanced through the return of national Opens in Turkey and Austria in the first phase of our 2025 season. Then, as we have seen in recent weeks with great success in terms of attendance, viewing figures and compelling drama, the Back 9 provides a real opportunity for our Tour internationally as we build momentum into the Play-Offs. We therefore also look forward to building on this in our 2025 season.
“Our thanks go to our partners, broadcasters, promoters, federations and partner Tours for their support and commitment to the DP World Tour and for helping us to create this schedule for the 2025 season that will appeal to our members and our fans globally.”
|2024
|Nov.
|21-24
|BMW Australian PGA Championship
|Royal Queensland Golf Course, Brisbane, Australia
|28-Dec. 1
|ISPS Handa Australian Open
|Kingston Heath Golf Course & Victoria Golf Course, Melbourne, Australia
|Dec.
|5-8
|Nedbank Golf Challenge
|Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
|12-15
|Alfred Dunhill Championship
|Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa
|19-22
|AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
|Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius
|2025
|Jan.
|10-12
|Team Cup
|Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|16-19
|HERO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC
|Emirates Golf Course, Dubai, UAE
|23-26
|Ras Al Khaimah Championship
|Al Hamra Golf Course, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
|30-Feb. 2
|Bahrain Championship
|Royal Golf Course, Kingdom of Bahrain
|Feb.
|6-9
|Middle East event
|20-23
|Magical Kenya Open
|Muthaiga Golf Course, Nairobi, Kenya
|27-March 2
|Investec South African Open Championship
|Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
|March
|6-9
|Joburg Open
|Houghton Golf Course, Johannesburg, South Africa
|20-23
|Porsche Singapore Classic
|Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
|27-30
|Hero Indian Open
|TBA, India
|April
|10-13
|The Masters Tournament
|Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USA
|17-20
|Volvo China Open
|TBA, China
|24-27
|Asian Event
|May
|8-11
|Turkish Open
|Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
|15-18
|U.S. PGA Championship
|Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
|22-25
|Soudal Open
|Rinkven International Golf Course, Antwerp, Belgium
|29-June 1
|Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand
|Gut Altentann Golf Course, Salzburg, Austria
|June
|5-8
|KLM Open
|The International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
|12-15
|U.S. Open
|Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA
|26-29
|Italian Open
|Argentario Golf Course, Porto Ecole, Tuscany, Italy
|July
|3-6
|BMW International Open
|Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
|10-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|10-13
|ISCO Championship
|Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Kentucky, USA
|17-20
|The 153rd Open Championship
|Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Country Antrim, Northern Ireland
|17-20
|Barracuda Championship
|Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, California, USA
|Aug.
|7-10
|D+D REAL Czech Masters
|TBA, Czech Republic
|14-17
|Danish Golf Championship
|Furesø Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
|21-24
|Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo
|The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
|28-31
|Omega European Masters
|Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Course, Crans Montana, Switzerland
|Sept.
|4-7
|Amgen Irish Open
|The K Club, Staffan, Kildare, Ireland
|11-14
|BMW PGA Championship
|Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|18-21
|FedEx Open de France
|Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France
|26-28
|The 2025 Ryder Cup
|Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, USA
|Oct.
|2-5
|Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
|Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
|9-12
|acciona Open de España presented by Madrid
|Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
|16-19
|Back 9 event
|23-26
|Genesis Championship
|TBA, South Korea
|Nov.
|6-9
|Abu Dhabi Championship
|Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|13-16
|DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
|Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE