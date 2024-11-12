DP World Tour announces 2025 global tournament schedule

“Our 2025 schedule once again demonstrates and celebrates the truly global nature of the DP World Tour," said Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour’s chief executive. “The introduction of the Global Swings in the current season has given us a strong, clear narrative that showcases the diversity of our membership and the places and cultures we visit. This will be further enhanced through the return of national Opens in Turkey and Austria in the first phase of our 2025 season. Then, as we have seen in recent weeks with great success in terms of attendance, viewing figures and compelling drama, the Back 9 provides a real opportunity for our Tour internationally as we build momentum into the Play-Offs. We therefore also look forward to building on this in our 2025 season.