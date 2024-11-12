PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

DP World Tour announces 2025 global tournament schedule

4 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by DP World Tour

    The return of the Austrian and Turkish Opens as well as a host of new tournament venues headline the 2025 DP World Tour global schedule that was announced Tuesday.

    Featuring a minimum of 42 Race to Dubai tournaments in a minimum of 26 different countries, the schedule will see DP World Tour members compete for a record total prize fund of $153 million outside the major championships.

    For the second consecutive season, the schedule will comprise three distinct phases, beginning with five "Global Swings" followed by the "Back 9," with the season then culminating with the "DP World Tour Play-Offs" in November 2025.

    The Turkish Open, which will be played at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort from May 8-11, marks the DP World Tour’s return to Turkey for the first time in six years, following seven previous editions of the tournament played consecutively from 2013 to 2019. The Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand, at Gut Altentann Golf Club from May 29–June 1, also sees the Tour return to Austria for the first time since 2021. It will be the 23rd edition overall of Austria’s national Open, which first featured on the schedule when Bernhard Langer won the title in 1990.

    Both tournaments will feature in the "European Swing" – one of five Global Swings that form Phase One of the DP World Tour’s global schedule again in 2025.

    Meanwhile, as previously announced, the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa also returns to the schedule and will be the middle event of the "Opening Swing" at the end of the current 2024 calendar year. The Opening Swing begins with the season-launching BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane from Nov. 21-24.

    Each Global Swing has its own identity and its own champion, with exemptions into Rolex Series events and the second phase of the season – the Back 9 – also available. The Back 9 events across the autumn then give players the opportunity to secure their places in the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs comprising back-to-back Rolex Series events in the Middle East: the Abu Dhabi Championship (Nov. 6-9) and the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (Nov. 13-16).

    Three Rolex Series events take place earlier in the season: the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Jan. 16-19), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 10-13), which is co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR, and the BMW PGA Championship (Sept. 11-14). Also on the calendar in 2025 are two team match play contests – the Team Cup, which takes place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from Jan. 10-12 – and the 2025 Ryder Cup, when Luke Donald’s European team will attempt to retain the trophy against Keegan Bradley’s United States team at Bethpage Black in New York from Sept. 26-28.

    Some new venues also feature on the 2025 schedule. In the Back 9, the FedEx Open de France, continental Europe’s oldest national Open, moves to Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche for its 107th edition due to work taking place at Le Golf National. It is the first time the tournament has been played there since 1982 when Seve Ballesteros was triumphant.

    Also in the Back 9, the Amgen Irish Open returns to The K Club, the venue that hosted the tournament in 2023 and will do so again in 2027.

    Meanwhile, in the Global Swings, the Italian Open moves to Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany, the ISCO Championship will be played at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Danish Golf Championship switches to Furesø Golf Klub in Birkerød, near Copenhagen, for the first tim.

    “Our 2025 schedule once again demonstrates and celebrates the truly global nature of the DP World Tour," said Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour’s chief executive. “The introduction of the Global Swings in the current season has given us a strong, clear narrative that showcases the diversity of our membership and the places and cultures we visit. This will be further enhanced through the return of national Opens in Turkey and Austria in the first phase of our 2025 season. Then, as we have seen in recent weeks with great success in terms of attendance, viewing figures and compelling drama, the Back 9 provides a real opportunity for our Tour internationally as we build momentum into the Play-Offs. We therefore also look forward to building on this in our 2025 season.

    “Our thanks go to our partners, broadcasters, promoters, federations and partner Tours for their support and commitment to the DP World Tour and for helping us to create this schedule for the 2025 season that will appeal to our members and our fans globally.”

    2024
    Nov.21-24BMW Australian PGA ChampionshipRoyal Queensland Golf Course, Brisbane, Australia
    28-Dec. 1 ISPS Handa Australian OpenKingston Heath Golf Course & Victoria Golf Course, Melbourne, Australia
    Dec. 5-8Nedbank Golf Challenge Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
    12-15Alfred Dunhill ChampionshipLeopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa
    19-22 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius
    2025
    Jan.10-12Team CupAbu Dhabi Golf Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE
    16-19HERO DUBAI DESERT CLASSICEmirates Golf Course, Dubai, UAE
    23-26Ras Al Khaimah ChampionshipAl Hamra Golf Course, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
    30-Feb. 2Bahrain ChampionshipRoyal Golf Course, Kingdom of Bahrain
    Feb.6-9Middle East event
    20-23Magical Kenya OpenMuthaiga Golf Course, Nairobi, Kenya
    27-March 2Investec South African Open ChampionshipDurban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
    March6-9Joburg OpenHoughton Golf Course, Johannesburg, South Africa
    20-23Porsche Singapore ClassicLaguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
    27-30Hero Indian OpenTBA, India
    April10-13The Masters TournamentAugusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USA
    17-20Volvo China OpenTBA, China
    24-27Asian Event
    May8-11Turkish OpenRegnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
    15-18U.S. PGA ChampionshipQuail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
    22-25Soudal OpenRinkven International Golf Course, Antwerp, Belgium
    29-June 1Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLandGut Altentann Golf Course, Salzburg, Austria
    June5-8KLM OpenThe International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
    12-15U.S. OpenOakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA
    26-29Italian OpenArgentario Golf Course, Porto Ecole, Tuscany, Italy
    July3-6BMW International OpenGolfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
    10-13Genesis Scottish OpenThe Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
    10-13ISCO ChampionshipHurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Kentucky, USA
    17-20The 153rd Open ChampionshipRoyal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Country Antrim, Northern Ireland
    17-20Barracuda ChampionshipTahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, California, USA
    Aug.7-10D+D REAL Czech MastersTBA, Czech Republic
    14-17Danish Golf ChampionshipFuresø Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
    21-24Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick FaldoThe Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
    28-31Omega European MastersCrans-sur-Sierre Golf Course, Crans Montana, Switzerland
    Sept.4-7Amgen Irish Open The K Club, Staffan, Kildare, Ireland
    11-14BMW PGA ChampionshipWentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
    18-21FedEx Open de FranceGolf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris, France
    26-28The 2025 Ryder CupBethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, USA
    Oct.2-5Alfred Dunhill Links ChampionshipOld Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
    9-12acciona Open de España presented by MadridClub de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
    16-19Back 9 event
    23-26Genesis ChampionshipTBA, South Korea
    Nov.6-9Abu Dhabi ChampionshipYas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE
    13-16DP World Tour Championship, DubaiJumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE