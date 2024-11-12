After year-long hiatus, Paul Azinger returning to broadcast booth in 2025

Azinger won 12 times on the PGA TOUR, including the 1993 PGA Championship at Inverness, but made just four PGA TOUR Champions appearances upon turning 50, focusing on broadcast work rather than continuing his playing career. The Massachusetts native first worked in broadcasting in 1995, as an on-course reporter for NBC, while recovering from chemotherapy (he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in his right shoulder in December 1993). From 2005 to 2015, he worked as lead analyst for ESPN and ABC Sports’ golf coverage, a role he then assumed at FOX Sports before moving into his NBC role.