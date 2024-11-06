'Do it for Trazzy': Jon Trasamar’s legacy lives on through college golf scholarship

Van Rooyen was already in Mexico when he received the text. He considered withdrawing, but at No. 125 in the FedExCup, he decided to stay and play for his card, then fly directly to see Trasamar afterward. Van Rooyen shot 68-64-66 to get within one of Matt Kuchar and Camilo Villegas going into the last round. Staying with a friend that week, Gaugert and van Rooyen returned from the course and shared stories of Trasamar. They cried the night before the final round, as they had every night for almost a week.