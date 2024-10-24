Aon Swing 5 stands ready to reward top performers with spots in 2025 Signature Events
The Aon Next 10 ensures that the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings who are not otherwise exempt for Signature Events get in the field, while the Aon Swing 5 offers players opportunities to play their way into Signature Events. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
The Signature Events were designed not only to bring together the game’s top players, but also to keep alive the meritocracy that has always been at the core of the PGA TOUR.
The top 50 players in the 2024 FedExCup standings are guaranteed exemptions into all of next year’s Signature Events, the eight limited-field tournaments that offer elevated purses (up to $20 million) and FedExCup points (700 to the winner). But they aren’t the only ones who will be competing in these prestigious events next year.
Just like in 2024, the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 will give the TOUR’s top performers opportunities to earn starts in these top-tier events, which are held at many of the TOUR’s most recognizable and historic venues. Playing well at the right time can earn players the privilege of competing at venues like Pebble Beach, The Riviera Country Club, Bay Hill, Harbour Town and Muirfield Village.
The Aon Next 10 ensures that the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings who are not otherwise exempt for Signature Events get in the field, while the Aon Swing 5 offers players opportunities to play their way into Signature Events with well-timed excellence. With the PGA TOUR schedule featuring a cadence of Full-Field Events grouped together between Signature Events, the Aon Swing 5 rewards those players who earn the most FedExCup points in those Full-Field Events that lead into the next Signature Event. Consistent play over the course of the season is certainly recognized, but a hot hand can yield immediate benefits.
“The new schedule and competitive changes introduced in 2024 were significant steps toward creating the best version of the PGA TOUR for our fans and players,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said when the TOUR’s 2025 schedule was announced. “Fields were significantly stronger across the board, while the Signature Events provided fans more opportunities to see the PGA TOUR’s best competing head-to-head.”
The first swing of the season consists of the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open; the top performers in that trio of events will earn spots in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am via the Aon Swing 5. The Aon Next 10 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be comprised of Nos. 51-60 in 2024’s final FedExCup Fall standings.
For The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods at the historic Riviera Country Club, the Aon Swing 5 will reward the top players from the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express, the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open. The Aon Next 10 for The Genesis Invitational also consists of Nos. 51-60 from the 2024 FedExCup Fall standings.
The next swing for 2025 rewards players with tee times in Arnold Palmer’s tournament, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The Aon Swing 5 will be comprised of the top point-earners from the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. The Aon Next 10 will be finalized after the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
There’s then a hearty swing of four events – the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open – to determine the Aon Swing 5 for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. The Aon Next 10 for the RBC Heritage will be set after the Masters Tournament.
The Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson make up the next swing, as players look to earn their way into the Truist Championship. The usual stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, heads to Philadelphia for a one-time playing in 2025 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club, as Quail Hollow Club prepares to host the PGA Championship in May. The Aon Next 10 for the Truist Championship will be set after THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
To earn a spot in the penultimate Signature Event of the season – Jack Nicklaus’ the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – players must bring their best to the Myrtle Beach Classic and the Charles Schwab Challenge. The Aon Next 10 for the Memorial will be set after the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Aon Swing 5 for the final Signature Event of 2025 – the Travelers Championship – will include the Myrtle Beach Classic and Charles Schwab Challenge, plus the RBC Canadian Open. The Aon Next 10 for the Travelers will be set after the U.S. Open.
Nearly 50 different PGA TOUR players made at least one start in a Signature Event in 2024 via the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5, offering players from across the PGA TOUR plenty of opportunities to capitalize on momentum and compete against the TOUR’s best. It’s a competitive storyline that continues in 2025.
Here is a closer look at the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 for 2025:
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)
- Aon Next 10 – from the final FedExCup Fall standings
- Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open
The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 10-16)
- Aon Next 10 – from the final FedExCup Fall standings
- Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 3-9)
- Aon Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
RBC Heritage (April 14-20)
- Aon Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through the Masters Tournament
- Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open
Truist Championship (May 5-11)
- Aon Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 26-June 1)
- Aon Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through Charles Schwab Challenge
- Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Myrtle Beach Classic and Charles Schwab Challenge
Travelers Championship (June 16-22)
- Aon Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through U.S. Open
- Aon Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Myrtle Beach Classic, Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open