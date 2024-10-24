Aon Swing 5 stands ready to reward top performers with spots in 2025 Signature Events

The Aon Next 10 ensures that the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings who are not otherwise exempt for Signature Events get in the field, while the Aon Swing 5 offers players opportunities to play their way into Signature Events with well-timed excellence. With the PGA TOUR schedule featuring a cadence of Full-Field Events grouped together between Signature Events, the Aon Swing 5 rewards those players who earn the most FedExCup points in those Full-Field Events that lead into the next Signature Event. Consistent play over the course of the season is certainly recognized, but a hot hand can yield immediate benefits.