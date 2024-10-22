World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines field for 2024 Hero World Challenge

The 2024 tournament field features five of the top 10 players in the world (as of the eligibility date), including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the tournament’s defending champion who won Olympic gold in Paris in August, and 2016 event champion Hideki Matsuyama. Nine members of the U.S. Team, who were victorious at the 2024 Presidents Cup, along with three members of the International Team (Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Tom Kim) will compete at Albany.