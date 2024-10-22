World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines field for 2024 Hero World Challenge
Defending champion and Olympic gold medalist returns to Albany, Bahamas, Dec. 2-8
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ALBANY, Bahamas – Following the commitment deadline, initial player commitments for the 2024 Hero World Challenge were announced Tuesday. Hosted by Tiger Woods, the 2024 edition of the tournament returns to Albany, Bahamas, Dec. 5-8.
The 2024 tournament field features five of the top 10 players in the world (as of the eligibility date), including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the tournament’s defending champion who won Olympic gold in Paris in August, and 2016 event champion Hideki Matsuyama. Nine members of the U.S. Team, who were victorious at the 2024 Presidents Cup, along with three members of the International Team (Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Tom Kim) will compete at Albany.
Six players will make their Hero World Challenge debut this December – Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre, Aaron Rai and Matthieu Pavon. The 2024 field represents golfers from seven different countries (U.S., Republic of Korea, Japan, England, Scotland, France and Sweden).
The field features five golfers who have combined to win six major championships – 2022 and 2024 Masters champion Scheffler, 2021 Masters champion Matsuyama, 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman and 2011 PGA Championship holder Keegan Bradley.
The remainder of the field will be announced at a later date.
2024 Hero World Challenge field:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Ludvig Åberg
- Wyndham Clark
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sahith Theegala
- Keegan Bradley
- Russell Henley
- Robert MacIntyre
- Sam Burns
- Brian Harman
- Sungjae Im
- Tony Finau
- Tom Kim
- Aaron Rai
- Billy Horschel
- Matthieu Pavon
- TBA tournament exemption
- TBA tournament exemption
- TBA tournament exemption
Tournament rounds will be held Dec. 5-8 at Albany, bringing the event back to The Bahamas for its ninth year. Live television coverage of the 2024 Hero World Challenge will be provided by Golf Channel during all four rounds and by NBC Sports during the third and final rounds.