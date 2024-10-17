Scottie Scheffler set for second ESPN 'College GameDay' appearance
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
What hasn’t Scottie Scheffler done in 2024? He has notched eight PGA TOUR titles, including the Masters and THE PLAYERS Championship, and he earned the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He won the FedExCup and stands atop the Official World Golf Ranking.
And this weekend, he’s taking his talents to "College GameDay."
Scheffler will appear Saturday on ESPN’s "College GameDay," ESPN announced Thursday, in advance of the marquee college football matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia. Scheffler will serve as guest picker alongside host Rece Davis and a panel of analysts.
Scottie Scheffler’s FedExCup dominance
Scheffler played collegiately at Texas, graduating in the spring of 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. During his time as a Longhorn, he was named 2015 NCAA Div. I Freshman of the Year, helped the team to a runner-up finish at the 2016 NCAA Championship and was named to the 2017 Golfweek All-America First Team, among other accomplishments. After graduation, he earned Korn Ferry Tour status via Q-School on his first try, earned a PGA TOUR card as 2019 Player of the Year and has continued a meteoric rise.
But he always stays true to his Texas roots, often mentioning the Texas-Oklahoma football game (the Red River Rivalry) as a particularly special sporting event to him. Texas-Georgia might not carry the same history, but Saturday’s top-five matchup could carry implications in determining this year’s College Football Playoff field.
Scheffler, 28, previously appeared on "College GameDay" in September 2022, where he was surprised with the announcement that he had been voted as PGA TOUR Player of the Year by his peers, receiving 89% of the vote. Scheffler was emotional upon receiving the news, with the gathered Longhorns faithful showering him with praise. At the time, Scheffler was a four-time TOUR winner, and his star has grown from there. He has risen to become the game’s undisputed top player of 2024, with ample career runway ahead.
But how are his college football prognostication skills? We’ll see Saturday.