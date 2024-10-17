Scottie Scheffler set for second ESPN 'College GameDay' appearance

Scheffler, 28, previously appeared on "College GameDay" in September 2022, where he was surprised with the announcement that he had been voted as PGA TOUR Player of the Year by his peers, receiving 89% of the vote. Scheffler was emotional upon receiving the news, with the gathered Longhorns faithful showering him with praise. At the time, Scheffler was a four-time TOUR winner, and his star has grown from there. He has risen to become the game’s undisputed top player of 2024, with ample career runway ahead.