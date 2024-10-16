China’s Wenyi Ding tops inaugural Global Amateur Pathway Ranking

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan added: “With players more prepared than ever to succeed immediately upon turning professional, the PGA TOUR has invested heavily to formalize a clear pathway for elite amateurs as they transition to the professional game and the PGA TOUR. With proof of concept in hand thanks to the immediate success of PGA TOUR University, we are excited about this next step with today’s announcement of the inaugural Global Amateur Pathway class alongside the DP World Tour and The R&A. With PGA TOUR University and Global Amateur Pathway working in parallel, we are confident these direct and strategic routes for high-performing, up-and-coming amateurs will accelerate the process in identifying and developing the stars of tomorrow.”