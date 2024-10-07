Utah as a home to PGA TOUR golf? You bet

Highlights:

Olin Dutra looked poised to win Utah’s first professional golf event of its kind. Dutra held a four-shot lead with six holes to play after birdies at Nos. 10, 11 and 13 during the 36-hole final day. Harry Cooper reduced his deficit to one shot through No. 16 but was still one back of Dutra with a hole remaining. Playing the 18th hole Sunday, Cooper reached the par 5 in two. Meanwhile, Dutra hit his 3-wood approach into the large ravine fronting the closing hole. He struggled to get out and eventually made a double bogey-7 while Cooper was two-putting for birdie, giving Copper a two-shot triumph.