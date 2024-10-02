'It’s devastating': John Daly loses home in Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene made landfall last Thursday in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane. NBC News reported that approximately 4 million people were without power because of the storm, with fears that outages could last weeks. The region is still in the early stages of response and recovery. As of Wednesday, at least 180 people have died across six states, per CNN, with hundreds still unaccounted for. The majority of the deaths were reported in North and South Carolina as the affected states faced flooding, falling trees, heavy rains and dangerous roads.