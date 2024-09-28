Americans won the day, but Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim stole the show

The International Team has needed someone like them. In the team’s three-decade history, they’ve seldom had a no-doubt pairing – a team that could be reliably sent out to win more than they lost and infuse energy toward their cause. It will take more than two Presidents Cups to ascertain whether the Kims have staying power on the course, but a 2-1 record in three is a good start. Perhaps more importantly, they also bring the showboating, pimp-stepping confidence that the International Team, forever the little brother, has seldom had.