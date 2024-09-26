International Team in deep hole after Round 1 shutout

Weir isn’t changing course, admitting in his presser that the five Foursomes pairings he announced Friday evening were unchanged from what they planned for the session at the start of the week. He wasn’t going to be reactionary, however tempting as it may have been. Tom Kim is sitting, as is Lee. Sungjae Im didn’t make a birdie on Thursday but is in the first match out on Friday with Hideki Matsuyama. That was always the plan. Conners and Mackenzie Hughes will play together, the first all-Canadian pairing this week on their home soil. That, too, was already set.