Tom Kim eyes 'revenge' showdown with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at Presidents Cup

He hopes to play a role in delivering a win for this year’s captain Mike Weir, the Canadian golf legend, and also for his first captain, Trevor Immelman who is one of Weir’s five assistants this week. “I would like to win it for Trevor. I saw how passionate he was and how hard he tried. After Sunday, it hurt that we couldn’t bring the Cup home and it bugged me a lot. It’ll be really special for Mike (to win) and this would put him up in a different category. I’d literally do anything for those two guys to bring home that Cup,” said Kim. “The last few Presidents Cups, we’ve become a lot stronger. In Charlotte, there were a lot of rookies and being away from home, it was hard to manage. It was like a blur. With this one, there are more players with more experience. I think we’ve become so much stronger and with more experience that we have a good chance to bring home that Cup.”