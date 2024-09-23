Canada's Taylor Pendrith ready for his Presidents Cup redemption

Earlier this season, during the week of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Weir hosted a dinner in the Dallas metroplex at an upscale Japanese restaurant where about 15 International Team hopefuls were in attendance. Pendrith was one of them. Weir put the word out: He thought the winner that week was going to come from that room. He was right, as Pendrith went on to win for the first time on TOUR. Hayes ran out onto the green and was in Pendrith’s arms when he did his post-round victory interview. His wife, Meg, who had been a nurse in Canada through the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, was there, too, by his side through his entire golfing journey.