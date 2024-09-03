Justin Thomas, wife Jillian expecting first child this fall
Justin and Jillian Thomas have been married since November 2022. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Justin Thomas and his wife Jillian are set to join several of their TOUR friends as young parents.
The Thomases are expecting their first child in late November, Thomas announced Tuesday evening in an Instagram post reflecting on his 2024 season. Thomas, 31, qualified for this year's TOUR Championship and finished T14 on the FedExCup, including a final-round 65 on Sunday at East Lake. It marked a dramatic step forward from a 2023 season where he failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs; the 15-time TOUR winner stands No. 30 on the Official World Golf Ranking into the FedExCup Fall.
Justin and Jillian Thomas, who both hail from Kentucky, dated for five years before becoming engaged in late 2021; they were married in November 2022.
"She truly makes me a better person and every time being around her brings out a better side of me," Thomas told People magazine in 2022. "I'm so fortunate that she is as patient and kind of halts her life for the lifestyle that I live. We've got a lot of great fond memories to look forward to down the road."
Parenting will certainly qualify among those memories.
In the same Instagram post on Tuesday evening, Thomas also discussed Tuesday's news that he had not been selected as a U.S. Team captain's pick for this month's Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. It will be the first time since 2016 that Thomas will not represent the U.S. Team in an international competition (either Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup). Thomas finished No. 19 on the U.S. Team standings; captain Jim Furyk selected Nos. 7-12 on the standings for his captain's picks.
"I’m obviously very bummed to not be joining the boys in Canada for @presidentscup, but completely understanding," Thomas wrote on Instagram. "Jim has put together a great team. I will be the first one pulling for them and watching, while using it as motivation to not miss a team event again as they are some of my favorite weeks I’ve had."
Although he won't compete in Canada, Thomas' silver lining is twofold: his spot in this year's FedExCup top 50 guarantees access to all of next year's Signature Events, and he'll embark on his 2025 season as a new dad.