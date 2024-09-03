Justin Thomas, wife Jillian expecting first child this fall

In the same Instagram post on Tuesday evening, Thomas also discussed Tuesday's news that he had not been selected as a U.S. Team captain's pick for this month's Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. It will be the first time since 2016 that Thomas will not represent the U.S. Team in an international competition (either Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup). Thomas finished No. 19 on the U.S. Team standings; captain Jim Furyk selected Nos. 7-12 on the standings for his captain's picks.