TOUR Championship weather: Round 2 suspended due to thunderstorms

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    ATLANTA – The second round of the TOUR Championship was suspended due to inclement weather.

    A small band of thunderstorms moving through the Atlanta area caused the delay of play. Eight players remained on the golf course when play was suspended at 5:15 p.m. ET.

    At the time of suspension, Scottie Scheffler was 19-under, leading Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele by four strokes.

    Friday's forecast calls for scattered showers and T-storms throughout the evening.