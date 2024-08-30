59M AGO
TOUR Championship weather: Round 2 suspended due to thunderstorms
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ATLANTA – The second round of the TOUR Championship was suspended due to inclement weather.
A small band of thunderstorms moving through the Atlanta area caused the delay of play. Eight players remained on the golf course when play was suspended at 5:15 p.m. ET.
At the time of suspension, Scottie Scheffler was 19-under, leading Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele by four strokes.
Friday's forecast calls for scattered showers and T-storms throughout the evening.