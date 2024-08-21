Luke Clanton earns U.S. Open, The Open starts with Mark H. McCormack Medal

Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent, the 2023 McCormack Medal winner, reached 20 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points last fall and had the option to accept automatic PGA TOUR membership at the conclusion of his junior year in May; Sargent elected to return to school and can still accept TOUR membership in spring 2025. Clanton, 20, is on the fast track to join Sargent as a future TOUR member via PGA TOUR University Accelerated. He has accrued 14 points toward the necessary 20 (which he must reach by the end of his junior season; otherwise he would enter the PGA TOUR University Class of 2026 in the race for a TOUR card). He earned five by reaching No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and he has earned nine through a combination of TOUR performances this summer.