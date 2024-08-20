BMW Championship weather: Storms heading to Castle Pines

Weather looks to play a part in conditions at Castle Pines Golf Club with an active weather pattern forecast from Wednesday through Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop in the mountains each day, then track into the High Plains of eastern Colorado, generally from 3-7 p.m. each evening. Gusty outflow winds are likely to impact the golf course each afternoon and there is a small risk of hail in stronger storms. Drier air looks to move into the state over the weekend with diminishing thunderstorm chances on Saturday and Sunday. Winds up to 20 mph could be seen over the weekend at Castle Pines adding to the drama already set with the course sitting at 6,200 feet above sea level and measuring over 8,000 yards on the scorecard.