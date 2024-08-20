BMW Championship weather: Storms heading to Castle Pines
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The BMW Championship returns to Colorado for the first time in a decade for the second leg of the 2024 FedExCup Playoffs. Hideki Matsuyama captured the first event of the post-season in the heat of Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, winning by two shots over last year's FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and two-time major champion Xander Schauffele.
Weather looks to play a part in conditions at Castle Pines Golf Club with an active weather pattern forecast from Wednesday through Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop in the mountains each day, then track into the High Plains of eastern Colorado, generally from 3-7 p.m. each evening. Gusty outflow winds are likely to impact the golf course each afternoon and there is a small risk of hail in stronger storms. Drier air looks to move into the state over the weekend with diminishing thunderstorm chances on Saturday and Sunday. Winds up to 20 mph could be seen over the weekend at Castle Pines adding to the drama already set with the course sitting at 6,200 feet above sea level and measuring over 8,000 yards on the scorecard.
See below for the full forecast as of Tuesday, Aug. 20:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are forecast this morning with increasing clouds later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be hot today with a high of 91F. There is a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day between 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday: Active weather will begin to make its way to Castle Pines with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Winds likely up to 15 mph with a high of 90F.
Thursday: Cooler temperatures will be seen through the day but still a higher chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Gusts are likely at 15 mph with the high only reaching 84F.
Friday: Scattered thunderstorm chances continue through the day with a high of 86F and same winds seen for the previous days.
Saturday: Storm chances lower to start the weekend as the heat returns. High of 87F but winds will strengthen up to 20 mph.
Sunday: Similar conditions continue with a high of 86F and winds up to 20 mph through the day.