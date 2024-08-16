Scottie Scheffler steadily climbs into contention at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scheffler is in the top five of both Driving Accuracy (21 of 28) and Greens In Regulation (27 of 36) this week. When he has missed the green, he’s failed to get up and down just once (8 of 9). His one bogey, which came on the 13th hole Thursday, is tied for the fewest in the field. He never put himself in serious trouble, and never was in danger of making a big number on one of the TOUR’s most penal venues. He’s gained approximately 1.4 strokes on the greens this week, enough to complement his strong ball striking.