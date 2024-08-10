Rickie Fowler, wife Allison welcome second daughter Nellie
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Rickie Fowler had a good reason for missing the Wyndham Championship, as Fowler and wife Allison welcomed their second child this week.
Fowler announced the news Saturday morning on Instagram, as Nellie joins her older sister Maya in what is now a family of four. Fowler, 35, shared a family photo with Maya holding one hand of each of her parents, with a likely sleepy Nellie in her mother’s arm.
“My Family!! Right where I’m supposed to be,” Fowler wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the crew Nellie.”
Fowler elected not to compete at the Wyndham Championship, the FedExCup Regular Season finale, despite ranking outside the top 70 in the season-long FedExCup standings. He will hence not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. The six-time PGA TOUR winner finished No. 16 in last year’s FedExCup, his 2023 season highlighted by a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but he has failed to show the same form in 2024. Prior to the Wyndham, he ranked No. 102 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List.
Some things are more important than results, though, and Fowler’s beaming smile in Saturday’s family-of-four photo indicated just that.