Rickie Fowler, wife Allison welcome second daughter Nellie

Fowler elected not to compete at the Wyndham Championship, the FedExCup Regular Season finale, despite ranking outside the top 70 in the season-long FedExCup standings. He will hence not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. The six-time PGA TOUR winner finished No. 16 in last year’s FedExCup, his 2023 season highlighted by a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but he has failed to show the same form in 2024. Prior to the Wyndham, he ranked No. 102 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List.