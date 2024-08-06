Truist named title sponsor of PGA TOUR’s Charlotte-based Signature Event

Quail Hollow Club was originally designed by famed golf course architect George Cobb in 1961 to capture the beauty as well as challenging terrain of the Piedmont region. In the intervening years, the course has undergone a series of improvements, including modifications to several holes by Arnold Palmer in 1986, a redesign by Tom Fazio in 1997 and modifications by Fazio to several holes in the summer of 2016. It is home to the “Green Mile” — a three-hole closing stretch that ranks among the most difficult on the PGA TOUR. Quail Hollow Club has played host to a PGA Championship (2017) and a Presidents Cup (2022), along with the Kemper Open from 1969 to 1979.