PGA TOUR, GOLF+ announces VR FedExCup Playoffs 'Mastercard Moment' GOLF+ Sweepstakes

This sweepstakes is open only to GOLF+ Club Members (free to join on the GOLF+ website) who are U.S residents, 18 years or older, via the virtual reality application. Employees of sponsor, administrator, Mastercard International Incorporated, another FINRA member firm, any U.S. stock, option or commodity exchange, any securities regulatory organization or exchange, and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies (collectively, “Sweepstakes Entities”) and each of their immediate family members (e.g., spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouses and the “steps” of each, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household of each, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win.