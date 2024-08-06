PGA TOUR, GOLF+ announces VR FedExCup Playoffs 'Mastercard Moment' GOLF+ Sweepstakes
2 Min Read
From Aug. 15 to Sept. 4, fans can participate in the GOLF+ TOUR VR FedExCup Playoffs presented by Mastercard within the GOLF+ virtual reality application and record a “Top Shot” as classified by the GOLF+ Strokes Gained System.
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With history and legacies on the line, the FedExCup Playoffs are expected to deliver more drama and excitement than ever before. But for fans, the fun extends beyond the ropes with the VR FedExCup Playoffs “Mastercard Moment” GOLF+ Sweepstakes.
During the Sweepstakes Period from Aug. 15 to Sept. 4, fans can participate in the GOLF+ TOUR VR FedExCup Playoffs presented by Mastercard within the GOLF+ virtual reality application and record a “Top Shot” as classified by the GOLF+ Strokes Gained System. Entrants that rank in the Top 30 “Top Shots” for each tournament during the Sweepstakes Period (i.e. The VR FedEx St. Jude Championship, The VR BMW Championship and The VR TOUR Championship) will earn entry for the Sweepstakes prize.
The VR FedExCup Playoffs allows fans to test their own skills alongside the PGA TOUR’s best as the season comes to a dramatic close with the FedExCup Playoffs.
On or around Sept. 5, 2024, the administrator will randomly select five (5) potential winners from all eligible entries received. Each winner is considered a potential winner pending verification of his/her eligibility and compliance with these official rules. One (1) grand prize winner will then be randomly selected by the contest administrator.
The grand prize is a three-day/two-night priceless experience at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for the winner and one guest, from Saturday, March 8, 2025, to Monday, March 10, 2025. Included in the grand prize: economy flights, transfers to and from the airport in Orlando to the host accommodation, luxury hotel accommodations in a single room for two people for two nights, hospitality access to the Mastercard Trophy Suite on Saturday, March 9, one farewell dinner and daily breakfast for two at the hotel.
Winner and guest must both be 18 or older.
The grand prize is valued at $11,500. The remaining four (4) potential winners will be awarded four (4) secondary prizes, a Prize Pack courtesy of GOLF+.
This sweepstakes is open only to GOLF+ Club Members (free to join on the GOLF+ website) who are U.S residents, 18 years or older, via the virtual reality application. Employees of sponsor, administrator, Mastercard International Incorporated, another FINRA member firm, any U.S. stock, option or commodity exchange, any securities regulatory organization or exchange, and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies (collectively, “Sweepstakes Entities”) and each of their immediate family members (e.g., spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouses and the “steps” of each, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household of each, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win.
All federal, state and local laws apply. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.