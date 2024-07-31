Q&A: Hear from Xander Schauffele’s swing coach, Chris Como

Como: Yeah, I I listen, right? Ask a lot of questions. I try to get a lot of information. I try to really understand the history of their game, their swing. Early on with him, I asked him to get me as many swings of yourself from as far back as you can. I've had conversations with his dad. Just try to take it all in, right? Because he was already clearly very good. And it's like, yes, you want to get better, but how do you get better in a way that hopefully you don't get worse? Because you can get worse. That's a very real thing when you try to do any sort of swing change or whatever it is.