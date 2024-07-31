Caddie-turned-TV analyst John Wood embraces return to Olympics

“A lot of people haven't heard of some of these golfers who qualified from smaller countries, and I love watching them because it's just such an event for them and such a moment just to be here,” he continued. “But then you think about guys like Xander (Schauffele) and Scottie Scheffler and Rory (McIlroy) who have done everything in golf and this means the world to them, too. Golf has four majors per year, but only one Olympics every four years, so it's really special. And I think, by the end, if you can say I've won a gold medal or any medal at the Olympics, I think it adds a lot to your career.”