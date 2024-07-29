PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Weather forecast: Men's Olympic golf competition

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are underway and the men's Olympic golf competition begins Thursday, featuring 60 of the world’s top players from all five continents ready to tee it up at Le Golf National in pursuit of gold.

    Xander Schauffele looks to defend his gold medal alongside fellow Team USA participants world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry star for Team Ireland, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick representing Team Great Britain. The men’s competition will take place Aug. 1-4, while the women will compete Aug. 7-10.

    See the day-by-day weather forecast below.

    • Monday, July 29: Sunny skies are forecast with a maximum temperature of 86F and winds at 5-10 mph.
    • Tuesday, July 30: Clouds will increase with a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with a high of 92F and winds at 5-10 mph.
    • Wednesday, July 31: Thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the afternoon hours with highs of 88F and winds at 5-10 mph.
    • Thursday, Aug. 1: Thunderstorms are possible with a maximum temperature of 82F and winds at 6-12 mph.
    • Friday, Aug. 2: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs of 81F with winds at 6-12 mph.
    • Saturday, Aug. 3: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon giving a high of 78F and winds at 5-10 mph.
    • Sunday, Aug. 4: Considerable cloudiness with a high of 77F and winds at 5-10 mph.
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.