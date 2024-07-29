1H AGO
Weather forecast: Men's Olympic golf competition
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are underway and the men's Olympic golf competition begins Thursday, featuring 60 of the world’s top players from all five continents ready to tee it up at Le Golf National in pursuit of gold.
Xander Schauffele looks to defend his gold medal alongside fellow Team USA participants world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry star for Team Ireland, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick representing Team Great Britain. The men’s competition will take place Aug. 1-4, while the women will compete Aug. 7-10.
See the day-by-day weather forecast below.
- Monday, July 29: Sunny skies are forecast with a maximum temperature of 86F and winds at 5-10 mph.
- Tuesday, July 30: Clouds will increase with a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with a high of 92F and winds at 5-10 mph.
- Wednesday, July 31: Thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the afternoon hours with highs of 88F and winds at 5-10 mph.
- Thursday, Aug. 1: Thunderstorms are possible with a maximum temperature of 82F and winds at 6-12 mph.
- Friday, Aug. 2: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs of 81F with winds at 6-12 mph.
- Saturday, Aug. 3: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon giving a high of 78F and winds at 5-10 mph.
- Sunday, Aug. 4: Considerable cloudiness with a high of 77F and winds at 5-10 mph.