Weather forecast: Men's Olympic golf competition

Monday, July 29: Sunny skies are forecast with a maximum temperature of 86F and winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday, July 30: Clouds will increase with a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with a high of 92F and winds at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, July 31: Thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the afternoon hours with highs of 88F and winds at 5-10 mph.

Thursday, Aug. 1: Thunderstorms are possible with a maximum temperature of 82F and winds at 6-12 mph.

Friday, Aug. 2: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs of 81F with winds at 6-12 mph.

Saturday, Aug. 3: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon giving a high of 78F and winds at 5-10 mph.