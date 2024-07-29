2024 FedExCup Playoffs to offer PGA TOUR fans unparalleled access

Domestically, the three FedExCup Playoffs will include more than 400 hours of live coverage on NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock and PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, in addition to PGA TOUR Radio coverage on SiriusXM. Internationally, the Playoffs will broadcast in 30 languages to more than 200 countries and territories, with exposure for the Playoffs highlighted by on-site localized coverage for fans in the U.K., Japan, Canada and pan-regionally in Europe. For the first time, the final round of the TOUR Championship will also be available via free-to-air channels across all Scandinavian markets (Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland). Additionally, all four PGA TOUR LIVE feeds will be made available for every Playoffs event for fans in the U.K. on the Sky Sports+ digital product. Sky’s coverage will include studio production with AR elements and commentary from talent on-course, with the Sky Cart used for analysis and interviews at the TOUR Championship.