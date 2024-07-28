FedExCup update: Max Greyserman plays boldly at 3M Open, moves into projected Playoffs spot

With a tie for third, Maverick McNealy moved from No. 68 to No. 57 in the FedExCup, moving off the bubble to virtually secure a Playoffs berth. McNealy was sidelined for nearly five months last season as he rehabbed a shoulder injury and did not qualify for the Playoffs; he has finished inside the top 70 on the season-long standings in each full season as a TOUR member (2020, 2021 and 2022) … Kurt Kitayama moved from No. 78 to No. 73 on the FedExCup with a T6 finish at the 3M Open, punctuated by an eagle at the par-5 18th Sunday for a closing 66 … Andrew Putnam inched closer to the bubble with a T19 finish at TPC Twin Cities, rebounding from a third-round 75 with a closing 66. He moved from No. 74 to No. 72 on the FedExCup … K.H. Lee moved from No. 112 to No. 97 on the FedExCup with a tie for ninth at the 3M … Patrick Fishburn moved from No. 117 to No. 99 on the FedExCup with a tie for sixth in Minnesota, maintaining momentum from a third-place finish at the prior week’s Barracuda Championship.