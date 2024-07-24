Blades Brown, Miles Russell easily qualify for match play at U.S. Junior Amateur

Mason Howell, 17, Thomasville, Georgia: Riding a hot putter, Howell has put together a strong 2024. He entered the week with five consecutive top 10s, including a pair of runners-up at the RLX Ralph Lauren Junior Classic and Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey. Currently 17th in the Boys Rolex AJGA Rankings, Howell co-led at Oakland Hills after first round 5-under 65 and “just didn’t want to do anything too crazy” on Day 2 to ensure he made match play. A second-round 74 did the trick. He is in to match play for the first time in three appearances. An incoming junior at Brookwood High School in Georgia, Howell had more than a dozen college coaches watching his round Tuesday, including Alabama head coach Jay Seawell. “We’re going to make that decision in the fall or winter. It’s been a lot of fun.”