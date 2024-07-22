PGA TOUR winner, broadcaster Mark Carnevale dies at 64

Carnevale grew up in a family with sports at the center. His father, Ben, was the head basketball coach at North Carolina, leading the Tar Heels to their first NCAA tournament appearance in only his second season in Chapel Hill, in 1946. That year, the team finished with a 30-5 record, losing to Oklahoma A&M, 43-40, in the title game. The elder Carnevale eventually left UNC and landed as the head coach at Navy, a job he held for 20 years, until 1966. Once Ben retired from coaching, the family moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, when Mark was 12 when his dad became the William & Mary athletic director.