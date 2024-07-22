‘This changes things’: Charlie Woods’ arrival adds intrigue, attention at U.S. Junior Amateur

It took a few swings to calm down and get used to the new normal. While almost every other group had just a walking scorer with them, Woods’ group came with a whole entourage. After the players teed off, a half-dozen volunteers followed behind them with a rope line, keeping the golfers separate from the growing crowd, which peaked with over 1,000 people at high-traffic points. Rules officials were positioned ahead and behind the group, ensuring fans didn’t accidentally interrupt other groups. Tee boxes and greens were often several rows deep, with even more near Tiger Woods, who largely stayed in the crowd but was accompanied by another group of volunteers and security.