The next Todd Hamilton? See five Cinderella stories for The Open Championship at Royal Troon

Dean, 30, qualified to compete at Royal Troon via The Open Qualifying Series with a tie for second at the KLM Open in June, where he fell in a playoff to Guido Migliozzi. That was a continuation of form after a T2 at the Magical Kenya Open in February, which he entered at No. 2,930 on the Official World Golf Ranking. (Just days prior to that magical week in Kenya, he was delivering groceries). Dean earned 2024 DP World Tour status via Q-School last fall but had to limit his early-season travel due to financial constraints, the product of a “tough few years” that included a string of seven straight missed cuts on the PGA EuroPro Tour in 2022.