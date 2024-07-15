Steve Flesch remembers 2007 Barracuda Championship win

Editor’s note: Prior to making it on the PGA TOUR, Ohio-born, Kentucky-raised Steve Flesch played golf throughout Asia, competed on various mini-tours and finally made it to the Korn Ferry Tour. Entering the 1997 season-ending TOUR Championship in Alabama, Flesch was 24th on the money list. He won that week, catapulting him to No. 4 on the final earnings list, giving him PGA TOUR membership for the first time. Flesch never looked back. In his career, he played in 464 PGA TOUR tournaments, winning four times. Since turning 50 in 2017, Flesch has been a mainstay on PGA TOUR Champions, where he has also picked up four titles. In this article, Flesch reminisces about his 2007 Reno-Tahoe Open (now Barracuda Championship) win, when the tournament was still a stroke-play event and not using the current Modified Stableford format, and what that triumph meant in his career.