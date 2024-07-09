1Password named Global Partner of the 2024 Presidents Cup
2 Min Read
The first tee grandstand at Quail Hollow Club during the 2022 Presidents Cup. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Industry-leading cybersecurity company joins Cognizant and Rolex
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
MONTREAL – The Presidents Cup announced Tuesday that 1Password has been named the third Global Partner of the 2024 Presidents Cup, joining Cognizant and Rolex. The Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club, Sept. 24-29.
“As excitement for the upcoming 2024 Presidents Cup continues to build, we are very excited to welcome 1Password as our third Global Partner for the PGA TOUR’s premier team event,” said Brian Oliver, executive vice president of Corporate Partnerships, PGA TOUR. “1Password has an established commitment to innovation and excellence in the cybersecurity industry, and we are thrilled that they have selected the Presidents Cup to partner with as they continue the evolution of their outstanding brand.”
1Password was founded with a simple yet powerful idea: Security is an inherently human problem, so security issues must be solved by focusing on people, not just systems. As a leader in human-centric security for enterprises and individuals, 1Password created Extended Access Management (XAM), a new category of software focused on securing every sign-in to every app from every device – even the unmanaged apps and devices preferred by employees that fall outside of the control of IT and security teams – to maximize productivity in today’s hybrid work environment. 1Password’s security solutions are trusted by over 150,000 businesses and millions of consumers globally.
“As a Canadian-founded company, 1Password is proud to be partnering with the PGA TOUR and the Presidents Cup in Montreal, and to further our shared core value of putting people first,” said Melton Littlepage, chief marketing officer, 1Password. “Our focus since day one has been to make strong security simple for everyone. This sponsorship will increase awareness of our new solutions to the ever-evolving challenges in cybersecurity for every company, human and family around the world.”
As a Global Partner of the Presidents Cup, 1Password will receive several benefits tied to the biennial event including premium hospitality, brand exposure onsite and significant exposure through PGA TOUR media and marketing assets, and exposure on TOUR-related media, including PGATOUR.COM, PresidentsCup.com and other digital properties.
The 15th Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, for the first time since 2007 following its historic 2022 staging in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Quail Hollow Club. The 2024 International Team captained by Canadian icon Mike Weir seeks to regain the Cup against the defending U.S. Team captained by Jim Furyk.