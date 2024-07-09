1Password named Global Partner of the 2024 Presidents Cup

1Password was founded with a simple yet powerful idea: Security is an inherently human problem, so security issues must be solved by focusing on people, not just systems. As a leader in human-centric security for enterprises and individuals, 1Password created Extended Access Management (XAM), a new category of software focused on securing every sign-in to every app from every device – even the unmanaged apps and devices preferred by employees that fall outside of the control of IT and security teams – to maximize productivity in today’s hybrid work environment. 1Password’s security solutions are trusted by over 150,000 businesses and millions of consumers globally.