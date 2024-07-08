Keegan Bradley announced as U.S. Ryder Cup Team captain for 2025
3 Min Read
Will lead Americans on home soil at Bethpage Black in 2025
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
In an unexpected move, the PGA of America tabbed Keegan Bradley to captain the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team.
A six-time PGA TOUR winner, Bradley has played in two Ryder Cups and one Presidents Cup. He is 4-3-0 in his two Ryder Cup appearances in 2012 and 2014 and 2-2-1 at the 2013 Presidents Cup. He has never been an assistant captain or captain for either event.
Bradley, 39 at the time of next year’s Ryder Cup, will be the youngest Ryder Cup captain since 34-year-old Arnold Palmer was a playing captain in 1963.
“I am incredibly honored to accept this opportunity to captain the United States Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup,” said Bradley in a statement released Monday. “I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.
“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”
It’s a full circle moment for Bradley, who was in consideration for a captain’s pick on the 2023 Ryder Cup but was controversially left off the team. He ranked 11th in the points list, ahead of eventual picks Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Bradley was last a part of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland and famously has not unpacked his suitcase from that week. Bradley will get his Ryder Cup redemption after all, but likely not in the role he imagined. He will return to Bethpage Black, where he played often as a collegiate golfer at St. John’s University in New York City. The course superintendent allowed the team to play Mondays when the course is closed.
The Tuesday announcement was surprising, given much of the discourse about the vacant U.S. captainship centered around Tiger Woods. Woods, an eight-time Ryder Cup participant, was long presumed to be the frontrunner for the position and publicly acknowledged there were discussions with the PGA of America on the possibility.
“We're still working on what that might look like,” Woods said at the PGA Championship in May. “Also whether or not I have the time to do it. I'm dedicating so much time to what we're doing with the PGA TOUR, I don't want to not fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can't do it.”
Woods, 48, was a playing captain for the 2019 Presidents Cup and led the Americans to victory over the Internationals. Ultimately, Woods declined the role for 2025, Telegraph Sport reported, clearing the way for Bradley.
Bradley’s captainship signals a departure from PGA of America’s traditional selection process. Bradley is both younger and less experienced than recent captains Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk and Davis Love III, who all spent at least one Ryder Cup as an assistant captain.
Perhaps it’s just the jolt the U.S. Team needed after suffering a 16.5-11.5 loss to the Europeans last fall at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. If nothing else, Bradley will certainly bring the passion.