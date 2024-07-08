Keegan Bradley announced as U.S. Ryder Cup Team captain for 2025

It’s a full circle moment for Bradley, who was in consideration for a captain’s pick on the 2023 Ryder Cup but was controversially left off the team. He ranked 11th in the points list, ahead of eventual picks Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Bradley was last a part of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland and famously has not unpacked his suitcase from that week. Bradley will get his Ryder Cup redemption after all, but likely not in the role he imagined. He will return to Bethpage Black, where he played often as a collegiate golfer at St. John’s University in New York City. The course superintendent allowed the team to play Mondays when the course is closed.