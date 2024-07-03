Tiger Woods set to open sports bar in St. Andrews

Woods debuted at The Open in 1995 at St. Andrews, making the cut as an amateur and finishing T68. He then won his next two Open starts at St. Andrews, by eight strokes in 2000 (as part of the “Tiger Slam” of four straight major wins) and by five strokes in 2005. He finished T23 in 2010, and he missed the cut in 2015 and 2022. Woods grew emotional upon crossing the Swilcan Bridge on his final hole of the 2022 Open, recognizing it might have been his last chance to compete at St. Andrews at a high level. The next Open date at The Old Course is yet to be announced, although it is expected to return to St. Andrews in the next few years.