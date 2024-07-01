The R&A appoints Mark Darbon as Chief Executive

“I am thrilled and honored to be taking up these positions with The R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews and to be moving into golf, a sport I have always loved,” Darbon said. “The R&A is a globally renowned organization and does so much to ensure that golf prospers from grassroots through to the professional game. I am looking forward to working with a hugely talented team of staff, the club membership and such an impressive array of partner organizations to achieve even more success in the years to come.”