Travelers No. 18 hole location changed before playoff
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim matched 22-under 258 at the Travelers Championship, requiring extra holes to determine the champion of the season’s final Signature Event.
In a twist, the hole location was re-cut between regulation and the playoff at TPC River Highlands.
PGA TOUR rules allow for a hole location to be changed between regulation and a playoff, said TOUR Senior Director Lead TV Rules & Video Analyst Mark Dusbabek on the CBS broadcast. The broadcast team couldn’t recall a time where this practice had been implemented.
This adjustment was caused by damage around the original hole location, as a group of protesters rushed the 18th green as the final threesome (Scheffler, Kim and Akshay Bhatia) reached the green and analyzed their birdie attempts. Scheffler narrowly missed his birdie try from the fringe, his 27-footer settling within inches of the hole, before Kim drained his 10-footer to force the playoff. Kim had nearly jarred his second shot from 131 yards, the ball one-hopping to within inches left of the hole before spinning back.
The playoff hole location: 11 yards onto the green, 5 yards from the right edge.
The original hole location: 19 yards on, 5 yards from the right edge.