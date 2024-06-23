Travelers No. 18 hole location changed before playoff

This adjustment was caused by damage around the original hole location, as a group of protesters rushed the 18th green as the final threesome (Scheffler, Kim and Akshay Bhatia) reached the green and analyzed their birdie attempts. Scheffler narrowly missed his birdie try from the fringe, his 27-footer settling within inches of the hole, before Kim drained his 10-footer to force the playoff. Kim had nearly jarred his second shot from 131 yards, the ball one-hopping to within inches left of the hole before spinning back.