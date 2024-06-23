Rickie Fowler comes inches from par-4 ace at Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands’ par-4 15th is one of the TOUR’s most memorable drivable par 4s, with water left of the green that can penalize a slightly pulled tee shot. But at under 300 yards, the hole is gettable for the entire field, with a leaderboard-flipping eagle always a possibility. Fowler played a baby draw with a fairway metal that landed on the green’s front portion and rolled toward the back-left hole location with perfect pace, just missing on the cup’s left side. Fowler, sporting his trademark Sunday orange, smiled and shrugged as if to say it was a mere misread.