Hideki Matsuyama joins Boston Common Golf
3 Min Read
BOSTON, Mass.– Boston Common Golf announced Tuesday that Masters and nine-time PGA TOUR winner Hideki Matsuyama will join the team and play alongside Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, and Adam Scott in the new, tech-infused, prime time golf league, TGL presented by SoFi.
“On behalf of Boston Common Golf and everyone at Fenway Sports Group, I want to express our deep appreciation to Hideki for joining this groundbreaking venture that will showcase team golf like never before,” said Boston Common Golf President & CEO Mark Lev. “Hideki’s calm demeanor and resilience will perfectly complement Rory’s dynamic skills, Adam’s experience, and Keegan’s tenacity, making us a formidable force. His historic Masters victory, technical precision, and unwavering work ethic have solidified his place among golf’s elite, and with him, we become a team of players representing four continents, each a major champion. His commitment to promoting golf globally and in Japan through youth clinics is inspiring a new generation and we are fortunate to have him on our team.”
“I’m excited to join Boston Common Golf and be a part of TGL,” said Matsuyama. “Teaming up with Rory, Keegan, and Adam – three incredible players I deeply respect – fills me with excitement and anticipation. Together, I hope we can push the boundaries of golf and create an unforgettable new experience for fans around the world. Most importantly, I am looking forward to the four of us winning championships together.”
Matsuyama has consistently ranked among the top golfers globally, including nine PGA TOUR wins, with his most recent victory coming at The Genesis Invitational in February, and eight additional international victories, reflecting his sustained performance and impact on the sport. Matsuyama currently ranks as No. 15 and has ranked as high as No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has qualified to compete at the Presidents Cup five times (2013, ’15, ’17, ’19, ’22), the World Cup (2016), and the Olympic Games (2020, '24). Matsuyama became the first Japanese player to win a men’s major championship when he won the 2021 Masters Tournament, an achievement that earned him the Prime Minister’s Award in Japan. He also has top-six finishes in all four majors, including runner-up in the 2017 U.S. Open. As an amateur, Matsuyama was a World University Games gold medalist, claimed back-to-back Asian-Pacific Amateur Championships, won eight Japan Tour titles, and became the first Japanese amateur to play in the Masters Tournament. Born in Ehime, Japan, Matsuyama now resides in Sendai, Japan.
Boston Common Golf is part of Fenway Sports Group and one of six inaugural teams in TGL presented by SoFi, a new golf league offering a fresh approach to the sport with a focus on technology, innovation, and fan engagement. Featuring the world’s top players, TGL’s team golf competition merges physical and virtual golf with two-hour, prime time matches. Boston Common Golf can be followed online at BostonCommonGolf.com, and on social media platforms using the handle @CommonGolf on Instagram, X, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook. The team also hosts content on YouTube using the handle @BostonCommonGolf.
About TGL presented by SoFi
TGL presented by SoFi is a new team golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with six teams of PGA TOUR superstars and will launch January 7 in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+. SoFi Center will be TGL’s custom-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf. The six TGL teams include Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club with each team featuring four players. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL’s Explainer Page.