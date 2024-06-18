Hideki Matsuyama joins Boston Common Golf

Matsuyama has consistently ranked among the top golfers globally, including nine PGA TOUR wins, with his most recent victory coming at The Genesis Invitational in February, and eight additional international victories, reflecting his sustained performance and impact on the sport. Matsuyama currently ranks as No. 15 and has ranked as high as No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has qualified to compete at the Presidents Cup five times (2013, ’15, ’17, ’19, ’22), the World Cup (2016), and the Olympic Games (2020, '24). Matsuyama became the first Japanese player to win a men’s major championship when he won the 2021 Masters Tournament, an achievement that earned him the Prime Minister’s Award in Japan. He also has top-six finishes in all four majors, including runner-up in the 2017 U.S. Open. As an amateur, Matsuyama was a World University Games gold medalist, claimed back-to-back Asian-Pacific Amateur Championships, won eight Japan Tour titles, and became the first Japanese amateur to play in the Masters Tournament. Born in Ehime, Japan, Matsuyama now resides in Sendai, Japan.